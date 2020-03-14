Snow Summit and Bear Mountain resorts will close effective Sunday, March 15.
The decision to end operations was made by Alterra Mountain Company, Big Bear Mountain Resort's parent company. The closure affects all Alterra Mountain resorts in North America.
An official statement issued by Rusty Gregory, Alterra CEO, states "After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, and what I believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local communities, Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at our 15 North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice."
All lift operations, food and beverage and retail and rental services will be closed.
Each resort will work directly with guests in regard to canceling visits and providing refunds for bookings during the closure. Heavy call volume is expected during the next several days as the resorts respond to activities.
"I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this short notice will undoubtedly create," Gregory stated. "We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountains as circumstances improve."
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
