The Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors wants a raise.

A public hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, to consider the adoption of Ordinance 48, which would establish board member compensation. If the ordinance is approved during the Aug. 1 meeting, the new rate of $147.94 per each day's attendance at meetings would go into effect in 60 days.

Board members could not be pay for more than six days in any calendar month, a total of $887.64. The ordinance, if approved, also calls for anannual increase each October, but not decreased, according to the Consumer Price Index. The increase cannot exceed 5 percent. 

The MWD board meets at the MWD office, 40524 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. and are open to the public.

