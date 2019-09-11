Send event, club and nonprofit meeting announcements for listing in the Big Bear Planner to kportie.grizzly@gmail.com or call
909-316-6817.
Deadline is the Friday before the publication date.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
Senior luncheon, call for time, reservations helpful, for age 60 and older, sponsored by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-584-0323.
Tuesdays
Big Bear Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to
1 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
GriefShare meeting, 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Greenway Drive at Mojave Boulevard, Big Bear City, 909-838-6449.
Wednesdays
Country Line Dancing, 4 to 10:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
Senior Citizens of Big Bear Valley members-only luncheon, noon hour, reservations required. Big Bear Valley Senior Center,
42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-584-0323.
Thursdays
Kiwanis Bingo, noon to 4 p.m., age 18
and older, Big Bear Valley Senior Center,
42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-584-0323.
GriefShare meeting, 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Greenway Drive at Mojave Boulevard, Big Bear City, 714-401-9384.
Fridays
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., dinner
at 5 p.m., The Big Bear Elks Lodge,
40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake,
909-866-3557.
Saturdays
Sept. 14-Nov. 2, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest, noon to midnight, Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
Sundays
Sept. 15-Oct. 27, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest, noon to 6 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
Sept. 11
Modern Professionals Club meeting,
5:30 to 7 p.m., Santana & Mavericks,
40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-866-4607, www.bigbearchamber.com.
Thunderball volleyball fundraiser for Seven Stars Foundation, 7 p.m., Big Bear High School gym, 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City,
909-585-6892.
Sept. 12
Calvary Chapel Big Bear women’s Bible study, 10 a.m., Calvary Chapel Big Bear,
713 Stocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
Community Advocates of Big Bear meeting, 6:30 p.m., Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear, 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-547-4432.
Big Bear Valley Historical Society meeting,
7 p.m., Big Bear Discovery Center,
40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
Sept. 13
Sip & Swirl, 6 to 8 p.m., Barrel 33,
40754 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake,
909-878-0838, www.barrel33bigbear.com.
Sept. 14
LifeStream community blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Starbucks, 42140 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 800-879-4484, www.LStream.org.
Young Eagles flights, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Big Bear Airport, 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City, www.flybigbear.com.
Village Fall Wine Walk, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Village Drive at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake,
Sept. 14, 19, 20 and 21
“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-866-4970, www.citybigbearlake.com.
Sept. 15 and 22
“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” 2 p.m., Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-866-4970, www.citybigbearlake.com.
Sept. 17
Pizza with a Purpose, 4 to 8 p.m., Village Pizza, 40568 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
Simple Supper, 5 p.m., hosted by Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City, 909-878-2650.
Sept. 21
Seventh annual Health Fair, 9 a.m. to
12:30 p.m., Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake,
909-878-8243, www.bvchd.com.
Bird talk, 4 p.m., Chirp Nature Center,
40850 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake,
888-412-4477, www.chirpforbirds.com.
Barbecue cook-off, 3 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 584, 41606 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
