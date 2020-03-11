The money keeps pouring in for the Special Olympics Southern California Inland Empire chapter. All it took was 31 teams of dedicated volunteers to raise money and take the plunge in Big Bear Lake March 7. Participants enjoyed a sunny day at the ninth annual Big Bear Polar Plunge at Veterans Park.
As of press time March 10, the Big Bear Polar Plunge has netted $55,617 for the Inland Empire chapter. The Big Bear Copsicles were the top team contributor with $6,895 raised. Kristen Berlo was the top individual with $5,050. Six people raised $1,000 or more including Jim Wijnhamer, Travis Wijnhamer, Jayme Nordine, Lae Freeman and David Radtke.
For Big Bear’s Team Screaming Vikings! the goal was to finish among the top 10 team fundraisers. They succeeded, finishing eighth with $2,067.
“This is fantastic,” said Vikings team leader Brian Bianchi of Big Bear. “Once we heard this was a Special Olympics fundraiser we wanted to be part of it. This is our sixth year. We’re all just a bunch of friends from Big Bear, Orange County, Ventura and Redlands.”
