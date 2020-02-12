Have you ever felt like the visitors never leave the Valley these days? Do the lines seem longer at the store midweek? Is there a traffic jam during the morning and evening commute?
It could be that the population is increasing in Big Bear Valley.
It’s not a population explosion by any means, but data from a variety of sources show that Big Bear Valley is experiencing a population increase.
As the federal government prepares for the 2020 Census in March, Big Bear will find out for sure whether a 2018 survey holds true. The 2018 American Communities Survey, a long-form survey conducted by the US Census Bureau, shows an increase of about 1,200 full-time residents in the Valley since the 2010 census.
“The census long-form does not count the entire population,” said Patricia Ramos, media specialist for the Los Angeles Regional Census Center. “It’s an estimate based on the entire population. We collect the data, sort the data and publish the data. We don’t interpret. We just report.”
