San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner John McMahon is the guest speaker at the next regular meeting of the Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly Tuesday, March 17, at Nottinghams Restaurant and Tavern.
McMahon, who will give a state of the county address, is San Bernardino County’s primary law enforcement services provider. He leads a department of 1,694 sworn deputies, 1,461 professional employees and 1,844 volunteers on an annual budget of $450,000,000. A question-and-answer session follows McMahon’s address.
Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly meetings are the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings are open to the public. The evening begins with social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
Nottinghams is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
