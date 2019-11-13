Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis is the guest speaker at the next Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The evening begins with social and dinner hour at 5 p.m. at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Willis will review the need for a tax measure and final Community Facilities District configuration scheduled to go before voters in March 2020.
At the Oct. 15 meeting, members and visitors were introduced to three candidates running for office including Rick Herrick for 33rd State Assembly, Jay Obernolte for the 8th Congressional District and Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh for the 23rd State Senate District. After an overview of the endorsement process, voting members of the California Republican Assembly, Big Bear Valley Republican membership, unanimously voted and approved the endorsement of Herrick, Obernolte and Ochoa Bogh for their respective offices.
Regular meetings of the Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly are the third Thursday of each month and are open to the public.
Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
