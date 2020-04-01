April 1 is National Census Day. Around the country American households have been sent invitations to take the survey online or through the mail.
In Big Bear Valley, where most mailing addresses are P.O. boxes, mail-in surveys may not be an option. In such hard-to-count areas, door-to-door counts are conducted instead. The door-to-door count is scheduled from mid- to late May. But the COVID-19 crisis could affect that schedule.
In Big Bear Lake only 0.8 percent of households have responded to the 2020 Census since invitations began arriving in mailboxes March 12-20. This can be compared to 32.3 percent in San Bernardino County and 36.2 percent who have responded around the country. Response rates are updated in the 2020 Census map daily at noon Pacific Time so the public can see how well their community is doing.
Big Bear residents don’t have to wait until May to participate in the census survey. Those with internet access can complete the census survey online beginning April 1.
The Census Bureau is strongly encouraging the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. You can respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. There are also 59 nonEnglish language guides and videos including American Sign Language, available at 2020census.gov.
It has never been easier to respond on your own, all without having to meet a census taker. Here are a few tips from the Census Bureau on how to complete the online survey.
• Respond for where you live as of April 1.
• Include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily. This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time — even children under the age of 5 and babies born on or before April 1, even if they are still in the hospital.
• Count college students where they live while attending school. If they live on campus in university or college housing such as dorms or fraternity/sorority houses, they will be counted by school officials and do not need to respond. If they live off campus in private housing or apartments, they should respond to the census on their own using their off-campus address, even if they are currently staying elsewhere.
For more information on who to count, visit 2020census.gov.
You can use the Census ID from your invitation or provide your address when you respond. Responding now will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home later this year.
The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov.
The US Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important. It is key to shaping the future of communities. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the US House of Representatives and informs legislative district boundaries. The statistics are also used to decide how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services, schools and infrastructure over the next 10 years.
