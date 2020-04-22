Positive cases of COVID-19 increased in San Bernardino County on April 21, for a total of 1.489. The numbers do not include the results of the April 17 test conducted in Big Bear Lake.
Big Bear has six positive confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area of the Valley. It was hoped the results of the drive-thru specimen collection held April 17 for mountain residents of the county would be available by Tuesday.
Data is usually updated by mid day on the San Bernardino County public health dashboard. David Wert, public information officer for the county, said earlier in the week that hospitalization numbers will be added to the dashboard this week. That dashboard was rolled out today.
Data provided by San Bernardino County also shows an increase in the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, now at 67. Just under 14,000 tests have been administered for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, with 10.7 percent testing positive.
