Caltrans is repairing pavement on Highways 18 and 38 in Big Bear City the final week of October.
One-way flagging will direct traffic on the boulevard during the paving repair. Work takes place Monday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Repairs are planned along Big Bear Boulevard/Highway 18 between Pineview and Pinion drives Oct. 28 and from Pinion to Greenway on Oct. 29. On Highway 38, work is scheduled between Greenway Drive and Paradise Way on Oct. 30 and from Paradise way to Shore Drive on Oct. 31.
Caltrans also continues work on Highway 18 to complete guard rail repairs. One-way flagging takes place during the work on Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power has a water line construction project on Fox Farm Road beginning Oct. 28 through Nov. 8. Only the westbound lane is open between the Kmart and CVS driveways. Detours and alternate routes to reach the businesses on Fox Farm road are available.
