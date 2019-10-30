The American Legion Riders Chapter 584, The American Legion Post 584 and the city of Big Bear Lake host a special program to honor local veterans who have served and are serving in the armed forces.
The 2019 Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake. Musical performances by Big Bear student musical groups Voice Male and Chick-A-Pella include the singing of the national anthem.
Big Bear Lake mayor Randall Putz and Ed Morgan of the Big Bear Valley Military Ministry are the guest
speakers.
The American Legion Riders is the fastest growing group within the American Legion. The group promotes programs through service to the community, state and nation including motorcycle safety.
The public is encouraged to join veterans and families of service personnel, past and present, to participate in the procession and ceremony.
Following the ceremony, the American Legion Post 584 hosts a barbecue at the Legion headquarters on Big Bear Boulevard. Burgers, hot dogs and sides are available for $8. Veterans with ID eat for free.
For more information, email
Veterans Park is at the northwest corner of Knickerbocker Road and Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. The American Legion Post 584 is at
41606 Big Bear Blvd., Big
Bear Lake.
