Oh, those first day of school jitters. They can strike anybody — teachers, students and yes, even parents. The jitters will be in full force in Big Bear come Thursday, Aug. 1, as Bear Valley Unified School District rings the first bell of the 2019-20 school year.
Parents new to the experience of sending their young ones to school are sure to feel those butterflies churning in their stomachs. Transitional kindergarten and kindergarten kids will step into school for the first time. For others, it will be a new experience going from elementary to middle school. Not only are seventh graders making their middle school debut, sixth graders are joining the parade. Big Bear Middle School will be home to sixth through eighth grades for the first time in years.
With all those new students at Big Bear Middle School this year, there is a sixth- and seventh-grade parent and student orientation session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
It’s a new experience for ninth graders, too, as they move to Big Bear High School as the freshman class. Ninth graders got their first taste of high school life on July 30 during freshman orientation. The first day of school at Big Bear High begins with an assembly in the gym.
This year the students of the alternative school, Chautauqua High School, find themselves with a new temporary home on the Big Bear High School campus. A permanent location for Chautauqua is expected to be developed in time for the 2020-21 school year.
No decision has been made yet on where the permanent Chautauqua location will be located. Members of the Bear Valley Unified Board of Trustees met recently to tour three potential locations near the Big Bear High School campus. The board is waiting for more information before making a final decision.
The first day of school is a minimum day for Big Bear’s three elementary schools. That means those big yellow school buses are out on Valley roads early in the morning and again in the early and late afternoon. Motorists are reminded to obey traffic laws pertaining to buses when loading and unloading. Keep an eye out for children on the road and near bus stops.
For a complete list of bell schedules, bus schedules and bus stops, visit www.bearvalleyusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.