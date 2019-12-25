The year 2019 in Big Bear Valley will be remembered for a lot of snow and rain, a rising lake and a budget shortfall for the Big Bear Fire Department.
Storms in January and February helped the lake level rise from 18 feet, 3 inches from full on Jan. 14 to 12 feet, 10 inches on Feb. 19. By June 3, the lake had risen a total of 9 feet from the first of the year.
Here are the top stories of 2019.
January
Big Bear snow mass: Jan. 9. Snow arrived in Big Bear the first weekend of the new year, and with it came people. Lots of people.
Traffic jammed Big Bear Boulevard in the mornings, heading to the resort. Cars crowded the highways every evening as visitors left the mountain. And still more motorists crowded the highway turnouts during the day as people stopped to play in the snow, put on chains or for photo opportunities.
Big Bear a big hit in Rose Parade: Jan. 9. On New Year’s Day, Big Bear Rose Parade Association’s dreams became reality as the Big Bear float rolled down Orange Grove Boulevard and made the turn onto Colorado Boulevard for the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade. And with a trophy to boot as the Golden State Award winner as the best depiction of life in California.
Triple treat: Jan. 16. Series of storms bring moisture to Big Bear. Snow, it’s been a while since we’ve seen so much of you. Many Big Bear residents like it, still others prefer the summer season. But no matter your preference, one thing is certain — snow and rain in Big Bear is a welcome sight for at least one reason — to replenish the aquifers and Big Bear Lake.
Balance benefit and burden, Jan. 30. Big Bear Valley residents aren’t the only ones seeing red regarding the trash, trespassing and traffic violations that are crowding the mountaintop communities this winter. Big Bear Lake city officials are concerned about it, too.
February
Big Bear Fire considers a new funding mechanism, Feb. 13. Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis’ message hasn’t changed. Additional resources are needed or there will be a response failure. How to pay for those resources is still the unanswered question.
Washed out, snowed in, Feb. 20. Mother Nature wreaked havoc on Big Bear Feb. 14 with rain, flash floods, mudslides, rock slides and near hurricane-force winds. You could call it a Valentine’s Day mess of epic proportions.
Near record rain and snow for Big Bear, Feb. 27. February wasn’t a precipitation record for Big Bear Lake, but it was close. So, what are the numbers? Big Bear Lake received 17.75 inches of rain in the month, the second highest amount on record. It’s the most rainfall in the month in the last 20 years for Big Bear.
Along with the rain, Big Bear Lake received 36 inches of snow, just under the 39 inches recorded in the month back in 2011.
March
March madness: Big Bear winter that never quits, March 13. If you live in Big Bear you may be over winter by now. Mother Nature dropped 12 to 18 inches of fresh snow on Big Bear Valley March 11.
Big Bear Fire zero hour: Deficit spending can’t continue, March 27. Big Bear Fire Department is borrowing from its piggy bank to stay operational. But the people who control access to the piggy bank have said no more.
At a March 20 budget workshop meeting, the Big Bear Fire Authority board gave direction to Fire Chief Jeff Willis to balance the budget without dipping into reserves another year.
To achieve the balanced budget, the Sugarloaf Fire Station would have to be closed, capital purchases delayed and pension payments elongated, Willis said. Even with the cuts, it doesn’t fix the problem, he said.
April
Surprise departure at airport, April 10. Joseph Kelly resigned from the Big Bear Airport board of directors, effective April 9 at 6 p.m.
And then there were 4, April 17. Big Bear residents are feeling like indulging grandparents this week. Shadow and Jackie are parents.
For the second year in a row, two eagle eggs hatched in the San Bernardino National Forest overlooking Big Bear Lake.
Big Bear Fire to go to voters, April 24. On April 17, the 10-member Big Bear Fire Authority Board voted 8-1 to direct Fire Chief Jeff Willis to pursue an alternative budget plan for fiscal year 2019-20 that keeps the station open and retains 13 firefighters on each shift. The decision gives Willis and team nine months to get a ballot measure before voters that will provide additional funding for the Fire Department, if approved by voters.
May
Big Bear girl home safe, May 8. Less than a week ago, Misty Robledo didn’t know if she would ever see her daughter again. The young girl was allegedly abducted by her father, and the pair was getting ready to sail to Cuba when authorities apprehended the man and the 8-year-old in Florida.
Robledo credits San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Gosswiller with getting Savanhi back home to Big Bear.
Eaglet Cookie casualty of late winter storm, May 29. The week started out to be a busy one for Big Bear’s resident eagles. On May 24, US Forest Service biologists worked to band the chicks, Simba and Cookie.
Then Big Bear was hit by a late winter storm. The elements seemed to affect the younger Cookie the most. By early May 27, Cookie had succumbed to the cold.
June
Temporary Sugarloaf save, June 12. The Big Bear Fire Authority has given the Sugarloaf Fire Station a reprieve. It’s a Band-Aid funded by more than $1 million from reserves to keep all three staffed Big Bear Fire Department stations open. The fix is good for the 2019-20 budget year at which time the board must decide whether to continue spending reserves or close the station.
July
Three C’s equal success for Jeff Mathieu, July 17. High ranking local government officials usually spend five or six years at a post on average. Jeff Mathieu has bucked the trend. By the time he retires later this year he will have spent 13.5 years at the helm of the city of Big Bear Lake.
Mathieu announced his retirement on July 15.
The 411 on the 330 closure, July 31. Caltrans is spending millions on mountain roadways to replace bridge railings and install rock fall barriers. The projects require traffic flagging, stoplights and a temporary closure, all of which are causing concern for Big Bear.
August
Big Bear CSD rolls out a new refuse program, Aug. 7. Changes are coming to the East Valley, specifically trash collection within the Big Bear City Community Services District. The semi-automated refuse collection system moves the CSD into the 21st century in terms of collection. Trash trucks are equipped with a device that lifts, empties and returns the cart to the ground.
Frequently asked questions for fire funding, Aug. 14. On Aug. 6 the Big Bear Fire Authority board voted to move forward with the resolutions regarding formation of a community facilities district, which will augment funding for fire protection services if approved. The question as to whether to form a community facilities district will be on the March 2020 ballot, and it must receive a two-thirds majority approval to pass.
A mean green, Aug. 21. So far, Big Bear Lake has been lucky. Lab tests on algae samples taken from the lake came back with zero toxins from a blue-green algae bloom in August.
Two days after the Big Bear Grizzly published the story Aug. 21 about reports of blue-green algae in Big Bear Lake, the state released findings that didn’t match the MWD tests. State samples came back with toxins that exceeded the danger level, according to Keith Bouma-Gregson, program manager for the State Water Resources Control Board.
September
Closed meetings raise red flags, Sept. 11. Jack Roberts, general manager of the Big Bear Airport District, is out of office. His leave was not reported as action by the Big Bear Airport District board of directors, which is a violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act.
TOT hike benefits fire, public safety, Sept. 25. Big Bear Lake City Council voted unanimously to seek voter approval of a 2 percent increase in the transient occupancy tax. The additional revenue will be earmarked for local law enforcement and fire protection services, if approved.
October
County DA’s office probes Big Bear MWD resignation process,
Oct. 23. Vince Smith resigned his seat on the Big Bear Municipal Water District board effective Sept. 19. The remaining board members are scheduled to hold a special meeting on Saturday, Nov. 2, to consider appointing its replacement.
But there are questions regarding the process, which garnered the interest of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
November
Bradford joins Big Bear MWD board, Nov. 6. Tom Bradford, a retired San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department captain, was appointed to fill the seat on the Big Bear Municipal Water District board vacated by Vince Smith, who moved out of state.
Storm warning, Nov. 27. Big Bear Valley braces for a powerful winter storm during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Big Bear Lake names new city manager, Nov. 27. Frank Rush was selected and accepted the position of Big Bear Lake city manager and will begin his duties Feb. 3, 2020. Rush was the city manager for South Lake Tahoe.
December
Snowed in, Dec. 4. What do you get when you have one of the biggest November snow storms in the past 50 years? You get a lot of stuck cars and snowed in homes.
That’s what happened to Big Bear during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when 2 to 4 feet of snow fell on the mountaintop. The heavy snowfall stretched resources thin across the mountains. The California Highway Patrol reported difficulty for emergency vehicles, tow trucks and Caltrans snow plows to get around where needed.
Argument among roommates leads to fatal shooting, Dec. 4. Two people were killed in Big Bear City Dec. 2, fatally shot according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. A third was injured by what are described as self-inflicted puncture wounds.
Cynthia Kilough, 66, and Jeffrey Tiner, 35, were shot allegedly by their roommate Ralph Meneses, 41.
High above the traffic, Dec. 18. FLOAT Shuttle was in Big Bear Dec. 14 as part of a marketing tour to publicize the Southern California charter service. Plans are for FLOAT, which stands for “fly over all traffic,” plans to provide charter service to Big Bear from its Long Beach and Santa Monica hubs beginning in January 2020.
The Big Bear Grizzly takes a look ahead to 2020 in the Jan. 1 issue.
