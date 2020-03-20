Anthony Forrest holds tight on hope, but it isn’t easy. The Big Bear High School senior, who is the CIF Southern Section’s top-ranked hurdler, continues to work out on his own after school was closed and athletic events postponed because of COVID-19.
The pandemic is a hurdle Forrest never expected to have to clear.
“It’s a huge bummer,” Forrest says. “We had CIF on April 13, so I was hoping for the best.”
Now, with school limited to online learning andno events or activities until at least May 1, Forrest says his best hope is for the season to be extended.
“Since my sophomore season I’ve been looking forward to this year,” Forrest said. “I take my studies seriously, but I am definitely a student-athlete. I take athletics seriously. It’s been pretty devastating.”
Big Bear head track coach Ron Perkins said he understands the approach being taken. “If we can just postpone and not cancel the season, that would be great,” Perkins said. “I’m all for pushing back the season. The question is, can we run in June?”
Perkins said for him the important thing is to be able to hold the CIF Southern Section Finals. The Masters and State meets aren’t on the same level for him.
“This is a bigger picture than I want to look at,” Perkins said. “It’s just sad. This is the best boys team we’ve ever had at Big Bear.”
Forrest has faced challenges before. It isn’t easy being at the top of your sport without a track, but he started the season as the athlete to beat. And his success has gotten him noticed. Forrest recently signed a letter of intent to run hurdles at Southeast Missouri State in college.
Forrest would prefer to see the season extended, not just for the league and section championships. His goal is to compete at the state meet. He feels sad for his teammates, too.
“We definitely have a crazy good team, and the new guys, the freshmen, they were just getting passionate about track.”
Forrest hopes to keep his passion for his sport in high gear. He even borrowed a couple of hurdles to take home and practice on his own. He’s used to not having a track, but now, he spends his workout running in his front yard or setting up hurdles in the street.
“Right before we got the news, Paul (Domingue) and I were talking about hopefully going to state,” Forrest said. “Three days later school was closed.”
Forrest said he will continue to work out, trying to be positive that things will turn around. The 10 CIF section commissioners meet April 3 to further discuss and possibly make a decision about the status of the spring sports seasons including track, baseball, softball and boys golf.
It’s a meeting Forrest, Perkins and the rest of the Big Bear High School track team will be paying close attention to.
