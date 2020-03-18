With an ever-changing landscape in regard to COVID-19, the city of Big Bear Lake formally declared a local emergency. The action was not taken due to any reported or confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Big Bear.
City officials have been heavily engaged in emergency planning efforts for the COVID-19 threat for the past several weeks, and continue planning and coordination with various state, county and other local agencies. City Manager Frank Rush formally declared a local emergency in the city of Big Bear Lake March 17.
The formal declaration provides additional city authority to address the COVID-19 emergency if warranted in the future, and also establishes the city's eligibility for federal and state financial assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.