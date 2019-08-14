Calling all football players, cheerleaders, song leaders and student staff from the 1970s Big Bear High School years. Former head coach Don Gifford wants to throw a party after the 2019 homecoming game to celebrate your accomplishments.
A Night with Coach Gifford is.
Sept. 14 at the Big Bear Middle School gym following the varsity game against San Bernardino. There will be game films, scrapbooks and pictures to help spur those memories.
“I wanted to put this on for the kids,” Gifford said. “This is the group that turned Big Bear’s football program around. I want to make it worth their while. We’re still working on some things, but I’ve been getting great response so far.”
For more information or to RSVP, email Jen Gifford at
giffordjh@yahoo.com. Get the word out to teammates from the 1970s. Bring along Big Bear High School memorabilia to the event.
