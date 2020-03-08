Learn about a proposed new trail system in the Sugarloaf community. Attend a trails open house at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Baldwin Lane Elementary.
In 2018, RCK Properties donated 213 acres of forested land to the Bear Valley Unified School District. Property use is being managed by the nonprofit Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation. The land is located between Baldwin Lane Elementary and Big Bear High School.
A proposal to create an 8-mile network of community trails will be presented to the public during the open house. These trails will provide opportunities for high school cross country runners and mountain bike team members to train, as well as opportunities for outdoor, place-based learning and experiential education prospects for elementary and high school students.
The trails would also provide connectivity between neighborhoods and schools, providing alternatives to traveling along busy city streets. The trails would also provide the community easy and convenient access to outdoor recreational opportunities close to where they live.
Plans are to start building the trail system in the early summer. The public is encouraged to attend the open house to learn about the project and offer feedback.
For more information, email trails@mountainsfoundation.org. The open house is at Baldwin Lane Elementary, 44500 Baldwin Lane, Sugarloaf.
