The resorts are closed in Big Bear. And now the snow is coming.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego county mountains from Monday, March 16, until Tuesday, March 17, including Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City, Fawnskin and Baldwin lake.
Heavy snow is possible with at least 4 inches in accumulation and up to 13 inches above 7,000 feet. Snow levels are expected to begin at about the 5,000-foot level Monday evening before lowering to 3,500 feet early Tuesday morning. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.
Check www.bigbeargrizzly.net for updates in the forecast as the storm approaches.
