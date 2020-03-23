More snow is headed to Big Bear Valley this week. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains including Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs and Fawnskin.
The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, until 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Higher elevations could see 5 to 10 inches with 10 to 15 inches above 8,000 feet. Higher snow totals are more likely in the San Bernardino County mountains.
Be prepared for reduced visibility at times. Heavy, wet snow could cause tree and powerline damage. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times are possible.
Later in the week there is another chance of snow showers from Wednesday evening March 25, through Thursday, March 26.
