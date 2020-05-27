Delivery services
1. Interact Club grocery delivery for seniors. Shopping and delivery on Wednesdays. Seniors may call 619-800-4894 to place an order and arrange payment.
2. Big Bear Take-out, Maggio’s Pizza, Old Country Inn, Wyatt’s Grill, 7/Eleven, Vons, Stater Bros., Circle K, 909-366-9345, bigbeartakeout.com.
3. www.instacart.com, deliveries available by this service from Vons, Stater Bros., CVS Pharmacy
and Petco.
Food pantries and
nutrition programs
1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Food Pantry, Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m., 42242 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-3030.
2. Believer’s Chapel Food Pantry, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Believer’s Chapel, 42180 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2552.
3. Big Bear Foursquare Church Food Pantry, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Journey Church,
800 Greenspot Road, Big Bear City.
909-856-6259.
4. Senior Nutrition Program lunches, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration required. Call 909-866-9700.
5. Meals on Wheels, delivery Monday-Friday, 11 a.m .to 2 p.m. Registration required in advance for qualified persons. Call 909-866-5233.
6. JAH Healing Church Food Distribution, daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., JAH Healing Church, 208 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-528-5839.
Other services
1. Free WiFi in the Village. Network IT offers free WiFi to students or residents needing to get online who might otherwise not be able to. People can park their car in the Bartlett parking lot across the street to access free WiFi. Email the store at bigbearstore@networkit.com for more information. NetworkIT,
654 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
2. Mountain Transit bus service provides limited fixed-route and dial-a-ride service. For more info, call
909-878-5200 or visit
3. Big Bear Farmers Market, Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake parking lot, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 760-247-3769,
www.highdesertfarmersmarket.com.
Local government
and utilities
Local government offices and utiltiy services remain open for essential services but offices may be physically closed to the public until further notice. Contact each individual agency for more information.
• City of Big Bear Lake,
909-866-5832,
• Bear Valley Unified School District,
909-866-4631,
• Big Bear Municipal Water District,
909-866-5796, www.bbmwd.com.
• Big Bear Community Healthcare District, 909-878-8214,
• Big Bear Airport District,
909-585-3219, www.flybigbear.com.
• Big Bear City Community Services District, 909-585-2565,
• Big Bear Lake Department of Water & Power, 909-866-5050,
• Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency, 909-584-4018. www.bbarwa.org.
• Mountain Transit Authority,
909-878-5200,
• Bear Valley Electric Service,
800-808-2837, www.bves.com.
• Souwest Gas, 877-860-6020,
