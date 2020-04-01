So, what is the Happy Heaart Hunt? The Big Bear Middle School ASB organization has encouraged the hunt and other schools have followed suit in Big Bear.
Here’s how it works. Put a heart in your window for others to see. See how many hearts you can find in Big Bear.
The Big Bear Grizzly is tagging on and reminding everyone that we are
#bigbearstrong. We have overcome fires, earthquakes, a manhunt and so much more. The Grizzly reminds everyone stay safe, stay well, stay home and we will get through this. Share your happy heart photos with us via email or through the Big Bear Grizzly Facebook page.
Niki Dreifuss and family went a step further and created a colorful heart to post near the road.
“We are so excited to share our heart with you,” Dreifuss wrote in her email to The Grizzly. “We hung this over the weekend and got so many honks from cars driving by. It was quite special and very exciting! My daughter is in the second grade at North Shore Elementary School, Ms. Kate Santillan’s class. She also challenged her class to join in the happy heart hunt challenge. We have been distancing for three weeks now. Thinking we will take a drive today to see how many other happy hearts are out there. Thank you for challenging us and reminding us how strong we all are.”
Photos were also submitted by Georgie Jayne, Sarah Benson and Julie Shaffer.
