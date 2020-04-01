Essential services are available to the public as we practice physical distancing under the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Call these businesses before venturing out to conduct business. Place orders in advance via phone or internet. Verify operating hours and services available.
Restaurants
Dine-in at Big Bear restaurants is halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several restaurants have closed their doors completely. Others are open for take-out, drive-thru or delivery. The following list is fluid and is subject to change.
Contact one of these restaurants or your favorite restaurant to find out what services may be available and for hours of operation. Order by phone then pick-up or wait for delivery.
1. Saucy Mama’s Pizzeria to-go orders only: 618 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0165.
2. Himalayan Restaurant, 672 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. Take-out. 909-878-3068.
3. Cafe Crepe, 41003 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Drive-thru service.
4. Maggio’s Pizza open for curbside pick-up or delivery through Big Bear Take Out. 909-366-9345, www.bigbeartakeout.com.
5. Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Order
www.bigbeartakeout.com or call 909-366-9345 for delivery. For pick-up, call 909-585-3000.
6. No Name Pizza, 112 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. Take-out and delivery. 909-585-4840.
7. Broadway Cafe, take-out only. 1117 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-7682.
8. Kallan’s Bar and Grill, open Friday through Sunday for take-out, 44761 Barton Lane, Sugarloaf. 909-547-6800.
9. Sonora Cantina and Old Country Inn, open for take-out for all, delivery for seniors only, 41144 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8202.
10. El Jacalito Grill, take-out only, 535 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-66-3537, 909-878-2131.
11. Azteca Grill takes online orders at
ordering.chownow.com, to-go orders, 40199 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2350.
12. Teddy Bear Restaurant, open for to-go orders. 583 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-5415.
13. Thelma’s Restaurant, take-out. Cash only, 337 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-7005.
14. BLT’s Restaurant, open for take-out and delivery, 41799 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-6659.
15. Amangela’s Sandwich and Bagel House, available for curbside service, 40729 Village Drive, Unit 1, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0015.
16. Santana & Maverick’s is open for take-out and delivery, 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0047.
17. Barrel 33 is open for curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery. 40754 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0838.
18. Sizzler take-out and delivery. 42137 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-1055.
19. Mountain Munchies is open for takeout, 42171 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7767.
20. The Barnstorm Restaurant is open for take-out and delivery. 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-585-9339.
21. Big Bear Mountain Brewery is open for takeout and curbside service. 40260 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0616.
22. Big Bear Lake Brewing Company is open for to-go orders, 40827 Stone Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0283.
23. The Bone Yard is open for to-go orders,
560 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0401.
24. Mountain Bar & Grill, to-go orders, 42164 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2606.
25. Country Kitchen, Orders to go, 39904 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0364.
26. The Pines Lakefront and the Pines Tavern. Order to-go, 350 Alden Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-5400.
27. Dynasty, order to-go, 40969 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7887.
28. Get the Burger, open for take-out, 42151 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8800.
29. LumberJack Cafe, to-go orders, 1001 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-2129.
30. Dank Donuts, open for take-out every day, 42612 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
909-547-6053.
31. Cosina de Mexico open for take-out Monday-Saturday, 300 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-547-6999.
32. La Paws Restaurant, open for take-out. 1128 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
909-585-9115.
33. Red Baron Pizza, take-out and delivery. 42173 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-4744.
34. Gaby’s Latin Flavors, open for take-out. 41618 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0744.
35. Old German Deli, open for take-out Wednesdays through Sundays. Order ahead, 40645 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0515.
36. Village Pizza, order to go. 40568 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8505.
37. Tropicali to-go orders. 40616 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0499.
38. Nuevo Vallarta Grill, open for take-out. 40949 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7355.
39. Fuji Sushi, take-out orders. 41025 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8108.
40. Murray’s Saloon & Eatery, take-out. 672 Cottage Lane, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-1444.
41. Alpine Country Coffee Shop, open for take-out only. 41546 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-1959.
42. BJ’s Restaurant and Sandwich Shop, take-out, 110 E. Big Bear City. 909-585-2938.
43. North Shore Cafe, 39226 North shore Drive, Fawnskin. 909-866-5879.
44. Denny’s Restaurant, open for take-out, 41196 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7842.
45. Domino’s Pizza, take-out and delivery, 41234 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-3555,
46. Jersey Mike’s Subs, take-out, 42173 1/2 Big Bear Blvd., Unit 1, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-0447, jerseymikes.com.
47. Subway Sandwiches,take-out, 42124 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-4000.
48. Little Caesars, Kmart, take-out, 42126 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8969,
49. Fast-food drive-thrus are open — McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr., Taco Bell, Jack-in-the-Box.
Grocery and drug stores
1. Community Market, 100 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-2641.
2. Vons, 42170 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake., 909-866-8459.
3. Stater Bros., 42171 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-5211.
4. Walgreens Pharmacy, 42107 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-1076.
5. CVS Pharmacy, 42136 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0060.
Delivery services
1. Interact Club grocery delivery for seniors. Shopping and delivery on Wednesdays. Seniors may call 619-800-4894 to place an order and arrange payment. See the story at www.bigbeargrizzly.net for details.
2. Big Bear Take-out, Maggio’s Pizza, Old Country Inn, Wyatt’s Grill, 7/Eleven, Vons, Stater Bros., Circle K, 909-366-9345, bigbeartakeout.com.
3. www.instacart.com, Vons, Stater Bros.,
CVS Pharmacy, petco.
Other services
1. Free WiFi in the Village. Chamber member Network IT is offering free WiFi to students or residents needing to get online who might otherwise not be able to. The business has boosted its WiFi hotspot to reach outside the store with unrestricted free access. Patrons are not allowed in the store, but people can park their car in the Bartlett parking lot across the street to access free WiFi. Email the store at bigbearstore@networkit.com for more information. NetworkIT, 654 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
2. Mountain Transit bus service provides limited fixed-route and dial-a-ride service. All fares have been suspended. For more info, call 909-878-5200 or visit the website mountaintransit.org.
4. Local government offices remain open for essential services but offices may be physically closed to the public until further notice. Contact each individual agency for more information.
• City of Big Bear Lake, 909-866-5832,
• Bear Valley Unified School District,
909-866-4631, www.bearvalleyusd.org.
• Big Bear Municipal Water District,
909-866-5796, www.bbmwd.com.
• Big Bear Community Healthcare District,
909-878-8214, www.bvchd.com.
• Big Bear Airport District, 909-585-3219,
• Big Bear City Community Services District,
909-585-2565, www.bbccsd.org.
• Big Bear Lake Department of Water,
909-866-5050, www.bbldwp.com.
• Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency, 909-584-4018. www.bbarwa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.