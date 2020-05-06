Essential services are available to the public as we practice physical distancing under the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Call these businesses before venturing out to conduct business. Place orders in advance via phone or internet. Verify operating hours and services available.
Restaurants
Dine-in at Big Bear restaurants is halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several restaurants have closed their doors completely. Others are open for take-out, drive-thru or delivery. The following list is fluid and is subject to change.
Contact one of these restaurants or your favorite restaurant to find out what services may be available and for hours of operation. Order by phone then pick-up or wait for delivery.
1. Saucy Mama’s Pizzeria to-go orders only: 618 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0165.
2. Himalayan Restaurant, 672 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. Take-out. 909-878-3068.
3. Cafe Crepe, 41003 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Drive-thru service.
4. Maggio’s Pizza open for curbside pick-up or delivery through Big Bear Take Out. 909-366-9345, www.bigbeartakeout.com.
5. Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Order
www.bigbeartakeout.com or call 909-366-9345 for delivery. For pick-up, call 909-585-3000.
6. No Name Pizza, 112 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. Take-out and delivery. 909-585-4840.
7. Broadway Cafe, take-out and delivery, 1117 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-7682.
8. Kallan’s Bar and Grill, open Friday through Sunday for take-out, 44761 Barton Lane, Sugarloaf.
909-547-6800.
9. Sonora Cantina and Old Country Inn, take-out for all, delivery for seniors only, 41144 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8202.
10. El Jacalito Grill, take-out only, 535 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-66-3537, 909-878-2131.
11. Azteca Grill takes online orders at ordering.chownow.com, 40199 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-2350.
12. Teddy Bear Restaurant, to-go orders.
583 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-5415.
13. Thelma’s Restaurant, take-out. Cash only, 337 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-7005.
14. BLT’s Restaurant, take-out and delivery, 41799 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-6659.
15. Amangela’s Sandwich and Bagel House, take-out curbside service, 40729 Village Drive, Unit 1, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0015.
16. Santana & Maverick’s, take-out and delivery, 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0047.
17. Barrel 33, curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery. 40754 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
909-878-0838.
18. Sandy’s Sports Restaurant, take out only, call in orders, 40951 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-5376.
19. Mountain Munchies is open for takeout, 42171 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7767.
20. The Barnstorm Restaurant is open for take-out and delivery. 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-585-9339.
21. Big Bear Mountain Brewery, takeout and curbside service. 40260 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0616.
22. Big Bear Lake Brewing Company, to-go orders, 40827 Stone Road, Big Bear Lake.
909-878-0283.
23. The Bone Yard, to-go orders, 560 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0401.
24. Mountain Bar & Grill, to-go orders, 42164 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2606.
25. Country Kitchen, Orders to go, 39904 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0364.
26. The Pines Lakefront and the Pines Tavern. Order to-go, 350 Alden Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-5400.
27. Dynasty, order to-go, 40969 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-7887.
28. Get the Burger, open for take-out, 42151 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8800.
29. LumberJack Cafe, to-go orders, 1001 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-2129.
30. Dank Donuts, open for take-out every day, 42612 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
909-547-6053.
31. Cosina de Mexico open for take-out Monday-Saturday, 300 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
909-547-6999.
32. La Paws Restaurant, open for take-out. 1128 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-585-9115.
33. Red Baron Pizza, take-out and delivery. 42173 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-4744.
34. Gaby’s Latin Flavors, open for take-out. 41618 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0744.
35. Village Pizza, order to go. 40568 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8505.
36. Tropicali to-go orders. 40616 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
909-878-0499.
37. Nuevo Vallarta Grill, take-out. 40949 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7355.
38. Murray’s Saloon & Eatery, take-out. 672 Cottage Lane, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-1444.
39. Alpine Country Coffee Shop, take-out, 41546 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-1959.
40. BJ’s Restaurant and Sandwich Shop, take-out, 110 E. Big Bear City. 909-585-2938.
41. North Shore Cafe, to-go, 39226 North shore Drive, Fawnskin. 909-866-5879.
42. Denny’s Restaurant, take-out, 41196 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7842.
43. Domino’s Pizza, take-out and delivery, 41234 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-3555,
44. Jersey Mike’s Subs, take-out, 42173 1/2 Big Bear Blvd., Unit 1, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-0447,
45. Subway Sandwiches,take-out, 42124 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-4000.
46. Little Caesars, at Kmart, take-out, 42126 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8969,
47. 909 Taqueria, drive-thru, 41819 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-366-0327.
48. Pickle’s Pie Shop, take out orders, 829 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-547-6214.
49. Laguna Grill, takeout and to-go orders, $1 taco Tuesdays, margaritas to-go, 40844 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2679.
50. Juice Factory, take-out only, 42173 1/2 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0463.
51. Ben & Jerry’s, order in advance, take-out only, 652 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-366-0474.
52. Frusion Juice N’ Coffee Bar, 40700 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-0881.
53. Hacienda Grill & Bar, take-out and to-go, 41787 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8667.
54. Fuji Sushi, take-out. 41025 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-8108.
55. Red Baron Pizza, take-out and delivery, 42173 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-4744.
Delivery services
1. Interact Club grocery delivery for seniors. Shopping and delivery on Wednesdays. Seniors may call 619-800-4894 to place an order and arrange payment.
2. Big Bear Take-out, Maggio’s Pizza, Old Country Inn, Wyatt’s Grill, 7/Eleven, Vons, Stater Bros., Circle K, 909-366-9345, bigbeartakeout.com.
3. www.instacart.com, Vons, Stater Bros., CVS Pharmacy, petco.
Food pantries, nutrition programs
1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Food Pantry, Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m., 42242 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-3030.
2. Big Bear Believer’s Chapel Food Pantry, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Believer’s Chapel, 42180 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
909-866-2552.
3. Big Bear Foursquare Church Food Pantry, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Journey Church, 800 Greenspot Road, Big Bear City.
909-856-6259.
4. Senior Nutrition Program lunches, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. $3 donation recommended but not required. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays form noon to 12:30 p.m. Registration required 72 hours in advance. Call the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District at 909-866-9700.
5. Meals on Wheels, delivery available Monday through Friday from
11 a.m .to 2 p.m. Registration and application required in advance for qualified persons. $120 a month or $6.50 a day. Call 909-866-5233.
6. JAH Healing Church Charitable Food Distribution, daily, 8 a.m. to
9 p.m., JAH Healing Church, 208 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
909-528-5839.
Other services
1. Free WiFi in the Village. Chamber member Network IT is offering free WiFi to students or residents needing to get online who might otherwise not be able to. The business has boosted its WiFi hotspot to reach outside the store with unrestricted free access. Patrons are not allowed in the store, but people can park their car in the Bartlett parking lot across the street to access free WiFi. Email the store at
bigbearstore@networkit.com for more information. NetworkIT, 654 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
2. Mountain Transit bus service provides limited fixed-route and dial-a-ride service. All fares have been suspended. For more info, call
909-878-5200 or visit the website mountaintransit.org.
3. Bear Valley Pet and Animal Supply, 42183 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7429. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curbside pick-up.
4. Fish Locker, 42183 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7429. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curbside pick-up.
5. Big Bear Farmers Market, Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake parking lot, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 760-247-3769,
www.highdesertfarmersmarket.com.
