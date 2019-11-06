Veterans Day is a day to honor men and women who have served in the U.S. military service. Whether in times of war or serving in relatively peaceful times, military service takes dedication and sacrifice.
They stand ready to defend the country and help out when and where they may be needed during times of peace. Once they hang up the uniform, acknowledgement of their sacrifices should not be forgotten.
The American Legion Riders Chapter 584, The American Legion Post 584 and the city of Big Bear Lake host the annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, to honor local veterans who have served and are serving in the armed forces.
The public is encouraged to join veterans and families of service personnel, past and present, to participate in the procession and ceremony. The 2019 Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake.
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.