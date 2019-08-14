“If you can think it, we can do it,” said Bryan Goldsmith about his latest venture, NetworkIT. Goldsmith recently set up shop in Big Bear Lake.
NetworkIT is a one-stop shop for home and business networking solutions, technical support, electronics and repairs.
“I saw this as an opportunity to really be of service to the community,” Goldsmith said. “Hence going the retail route.”
Goldsmith has a background in computers and is a programmer by trade. He has worked in the information technology field for more than 30 years. His business is based out of Los Angeles, where it is primarily corporate, without a storefront.
“I noticed a lack of information technology suppliers in Big Bear,” Goldsmith said. “I saw there was an opportunity to have those services available to residents and businesses that need supplies.” Items that used to be available at Radio Shack or Kmart, are available at Goldsmith’s store.
For the full story CLICK HERE
