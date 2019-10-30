The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and red flag warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for much of Southern California including the San Bernardino Mountains and Big Bear Valley. East to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. If possible, remain in the lower levels of the home during the windstorm and avoid windows.
Lowest daytime humidity levels could fall to 5 to 10 percent elevating to near critical fire weather conditions into Saturday, Nov. 2. A slow recovery in humidity with weaker winds is expected for Sunday and Monday,
Nov. 3 and 4.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov.
