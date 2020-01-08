On Dec. 29, the Big Bear Sheriff’s and Big Bear Fire departments rushed to Stanfield Cutoff in Big Bear Lake to respond to a report that someone had fallen into the lake. Once they arrived on the scene, first responders found dozens of people at the lake and Baker Pond, but no one had fallen through the ice.
For the amount of people in Big Bear during the holiday along with the snow, the period didn’t include any major problems.
The traffic management plan was in place for getting people to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit and it worked, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. Traffic flowed smoothly and got the vehicles off the boulevard quickly not impeding traffic, Swantek said.
The biggest issue is getting visitors to turn off their GPS or WAZE or other mapping/directional service, Swantek said. Visitors should use the signage, of which there is plenty, to reach the resorts, she said. The mapping tools are taking motorists into the forest or onto noncommissioned or non-maintained roads. They are getting stuck, Swantek said. The other issue is the motorists are on residential streets and unable to find their way back to the boulevard and unable to turn around, she said.
Let the residents use the back roads to avoid impeding visitor traffic heading to the resorts and snow play areas. The residents are familiar with those roads and less likely to have a GPS system guide them onto a dirt road in the forest.
