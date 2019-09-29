Young Big Bear residents led the way during the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march Sept. 29 in Big Bear Lake. The event is hosted each year by DOVES, the Domestic Violence Education & Services nonprofit organization.
Athletes from the Big Bear High School football, cross-country and baseball teams, and several members of Big Bear Girl Scout Troop 148 participated in the walk, which brings awareness to the issue of domestic violence.
About 75 walkers — men, women, boys and girls — walked the walk through the Village area of Big Bear Lake, handing out pamphlets about the issue to shoppers. People in cars honked horns, shoppers stopped and clapped in approval and Big Bear Sheriff's deputies provided traffic control as marchers walked along Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive.
Information provided to people during the march included the hotline for help, a 24-hour a day, seven-days-a-week phone number for those who seek help. Call 800-851-7601 anytime.
See more on the walk and DOVES in the Oct. 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
