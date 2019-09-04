Big Bear honors those who died and those who answered the call on
Sept. 11, 2001. A special early-morning ceremony is at Big Bear High School from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The public is encouraged to attend.
Next Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,997 people. Big Bear High School has been the site for a recognition and remembering ceremony for many years as the community comes together to pay tribute to those who emerged as heroes that day and in the days following, and those who paid with their lives.
The Big Bear event includes several public speakers including Laura Landaker of the Seven Stars Foundation. Landaker’s son, 1st Lt. Jared Landaker, was killed along with his helicopter crew when they were shot down in Iraq on Feb. 7, 2007.
Big Bear High School is at
351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.