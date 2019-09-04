Sept. 11, 2018, Big Bear High School

Members of the Big Bear High School choir perform during the 9/11 Ceremony.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Big Bear honors those who died and those who answered the call on

Sept. 11, 2001. A special early-morning ceremony is at Big Bear High School from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The public is encouraged to attend.

Next Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,997 people. Big Bear High School has been the site for a recognition and remembering ceremony for many years as the community comes together to pay tribute to those who emerged as heroes that day and in the days following, and those who paid with their lives.

The Big Bear event includes several public speakers including Laura Landaker of the Seven Stars Foundation. Landaker’s son, 1st Lt. Jared Landaker, was killed along with his helicopter crew when they were shot down in Iraq on Feb. 7, 2007.

Big Bear High School is at

351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.

