Monday's storm dropped several inches of new snow in Big Bear assuring there will be a white Christmas in the mountains.
Big Bear Mountain Resort reports up to 12 inches of new snow from Monday's storm. And there is more on the way.
Chains are required on all roads leading into Big Bear. R-2 restrictions are in place for Highway 38, 18 and 330. This means all vehicles except those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive must have chains or traction control devices. All vehicles must carry chains, including those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive.
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies for Christmas Eve, making it a bluebird day in the mountains. Temperatures will be in the low 30s during the day and dipping into the 20s and teens at night. The next round of snow storms should arrive on Christmas Day and last through Thursday. Scattered showers are possible on Friday, Dec. 27, as the storm moves out.
Forecasters say the next storm is colder and will include winds. The storm is expected to arrive by the afternoon on Dec. 25, becoming heavier through the night. The snow level will dip to as low as 2,500 feet with this new storm, which brings much colder temperatures. Six to 12 inches of new snow are expected with the next storm, with as much as 2 feet possible in some areas.
Travelers are advised to be prepared for delays. Chains will be required on mountain roads. Bring extra clothing, blankets, water, food, hats and gloves in case of delays on mountain roads. Keep your gas tank full and cell phone charged.
Download the Big Bear Now app available for free for Apple and Android devices to stay connected with weather and road conditions for Big Bear and the mountains.
