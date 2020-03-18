Big Bear Valley teens aren’t letting the uncertainty of their school year keep them down. High school members of the Big Bear Interact Club, a youth organization sponsored by Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake, want to help the community in this time of need.
Schools in Big Bear closed until at least April 13 due to the coronavirus.
Advisor Julann Warren met with the students via video conference March 17, and they formed a plan to be available to senior citizens for grocery delivery and other needs.
“The kids are so sweet and generous, they just wanted to help,” Warren said.
Student Noah Ocon was the first to suggest offering the delivery service to those in need. “I felt like it was a total group mindset,” Warren said. “Everybody in the group wanted to do it.”
Warren said she has worked on health protocols for the kids and is waiting on approvals from Rotary liaison Andy Brakebill. “We’re ready to start immediately,” Warren said. “As long as people need it, we will do it.”
Since it is recommended that people stay inside to decrease the risk of infection, many can’t run daily errands like grocery shopping. Interact will assist those who can’t leave their homes by going out and doing the shopping for them.
Those interested in utilizing Interact Club members for shopping and delivery services, should contact Warren at 562-335-9339.
Participants in the service should provide a form of payment, a list of items needed and a phone number to schedule delivery. Those who make deliveries will always wear their Interact T-shirts to help identify them to customers.
Warren said to start with grocery shopping is the focus, but she expects the service to evolve and may include other delivery options. “We’ll have to see what the need is out there,” she said.
Warren said they will accept cash payments in addition to other forms. Cash orders would be limited to $50. Warren hasn’t worked out the details on cash payments but will go over the process with the customer once everything is in place.
“We’re also looking into coordinating with the food banks as well,” Warren said. She said Interact kids won’t accept tips or donations. “If someone wants to make a donation later on down the road we will accept it, but not while doing this,” Warren said. “The kids just want to be involved.”
