The first wave of wind, rain and snow is blowing into Big Bear this morning. Chain control is already in place in some areas of the Valley and on mountain roads.
Powerful winds are gusting up to 50 mph, sustained in the 30 to 40 mph range as the storm moves in. Snow is falling and up to a foot is expected with blizzard-like conditions possible due to the wind.
Chains are required on Highway 18 from Heaps Peak Dump to Boulder Bay in Big Bear Lake. Chains are also required on Highway 38/North Shore Drive between Grout Creek and Big Bear Dam. All vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels must have chains.
All motorists must carry chains during winter when traveling to the mountains.
Stay up to date on weather an road conditions with the Big Bear Now app available for free for Apple and Android devices.
