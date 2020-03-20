“We’re prepared,” says John Friel, CEO at Bear Valley Community Hospital.
Friel says the local hospital has the necessary resources available like other hospitals around the country, but not as many as a larger healthcare facility. Friel says Bear Valley is facing the same challenges with COVID-19 as all hospitals, the unknown, and limited staff and equipment in the case of an outbreak here.
There are testing kits available in Big Bear, Friel says. He confirmed that less than a handful of tests for COVID-19 have been administered in Big Bear, all of which are sent to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health. Results are pending, but thus far none have come back as testing positive, Friel says.
San Bernardino County has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. None have been identified as being from Big Bear. There is still some confusion regarding testing in the county. Doctors can order and administer the test and send it to Quest or a similar lab for results, according to officials at the county Department of Public Health.
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District implemented protocols for testing that include someone with a fever and difficulty breathing and possible underlying conditions such as a heart condition or diabetes.
Anyone who may have been exposed or are exhibiting signs of a fever, difficulty breathing or have an underlying condition will be evaluated and screened, Friel says. To prevent exposure to anyone else in the hospital, the person may be asked to wait in their car. If the patient requires additional treatment, he or she will be brought inside, Friel says. Otherwise, the person will be sent home to self-isolate and wait for the test results, he says.
Healthcare district staff meet daily for updates and to review resources, Friel says. Staffing is a big issue because of the small workforce in a small hospital, Friel says. Supplies and equipment are also challenges, he says. The hospital receives usually about half of what is ordered right now, Friel says.
Bear Valley Community Hospital is home to approximately 15 skilled nursing facility patients. Since they are elderly and may have underlying medical conditions, the district is sensitive to the venerable population, Friel says. The district has watched closely the issues in Washington state, which experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Friel says at this time, all the SNF patients in Bear Valley Community Hospital are stable and there are no concerns of any pending problems.
Like many hospitals around the country, not having adequate numbers of respirators is a challenge. Bear Valley does have a respiratory unit and has received some additional respirators, Friel says. However, respirators require trained and certified staff, he says. A nurse anesthetist, who isn’t working because all elective surgeries have been canceled, has made himself available for respiratory care, Friel says.
At this point, Friel says he hasn’t had to call upon any additional staff who don’t usually work on the floor, but there is a contingency plan in place. With school canceled, many of the staff members have children and some are single parents. The district is exploring the possibility of setting up a childcare site for staff members at the Mom and Dad Project, where all classes and programs are on hold during the coronavirus emergency, Friel says.
Overall, people seem to be sensitive to the guidelines and staying home. “That’s a good thing,” Friel says.
Friel reiterated that if someone is feeling symptomatic with a fever, difficulty breathing and cough, they should call their primary care physician first for how to proceed. If one doesn’t have a primary physician or is having severe breathing problems, call 911 or go to the emergency room. If possible, call the hospital in advance to let them know of your arrival, 909-866-6501.
Friel says there have been some people who have cold symptoms, runny noses, sore throats, et cetera who have been concerned they have been infected. He says its understandable to want to know if you are infected, and he is hopeful for a broader testing plan. Most people are just staying home and heeding the safe at home orders, Friel says.
