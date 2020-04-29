San Bernardino County released new data showing yet another increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The number of cases rose 5.5 percent to 1,928 positive cases. The number of deaths also rose to 89 total.
Big Bear's confirmed cases stand at seven, five in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area. The numbers were adjusted yesterday after the county reported there were eight total cases in Big Bear on Monday.
David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, told The Grizzly the adjustment was likely a correction in the patient data. For example, someone put “Big Bear” on the lab slip when the test was taken, Wert said. When the patient was contacted by Public Health regarding the positive result, Public Health learned the patient actually lived elsewhere but was tested in Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.