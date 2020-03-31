The Big Bear Municipal Water District operations committee met with marina owners March 31 to discuss opening dates for the 2020 season.
The majority of marina owners participating in the teleconference meeting agreed that the public ramps should remain closed at least until April 16 when the MWD board can meet to re-evalute the situation in regard to the coronavirus emergency. The board voted during a recent meeting to open the East Launch Ramp April 7.
The full board meets Thursday, April 2, to consider moving the tentative April 7 public ramp opening date to May 1 based on feedback from the marina owners. The date will be re-evaluated again April 16.
More in the April 1 issue of The Grizzly.
