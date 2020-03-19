Bear Valley Unified School District is joining San Bernardino County districts and will remain closed through May 1
The decision was made March 19 during a meeting with all San Bernardino County school superintendents.
During the school closures, Bear Valley Unified will continue to provide distance learning for all students. All students are expected to participate in the distance learning opportunities to master new content at their grade level and in their coursework. Teachers will provide instruction online to support ongoing student learning.
For those who have not contacted their child’s teacher or principal, do so immediately via email or your teachers’ preferred method of communication. Bear Valley Unified wants its students to continue to learn new content and be successful.
Nutrition services will continue through March 27 and will resume on April 13. Meals can be picked up between 11 and 11:45 a.m. The district plans to extend meal delivery to the elementary bus stops. The dates and times for delivery at elementary bus stops will be posted online and on the Bear Valley Unified School District website at www.bearvalleyusd.org.
Check the district app, Facebook page, district website and school websites for updated information. Bear Valley Unified will continue to provide information.
District officials extend their sincere appreciation to the Big Bear community and families for their patience and flexibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.