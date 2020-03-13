Big Bear is taking positive, proactive steps to stay ahead of the coronavirus pandemic keeping the safety and well-being of residents and visitors at the forefront.
The Valley's churches closing their campuses but are holding online services and providing messages and devotionals to allow parishioners to experience the messages from the comfort of their own homes.
Many of the local churches have websites and apps to keep you connected during these trying times and at all times. Check with your local church for changes to service and closures.
Other local closures, postponements or cancelations include the Big Bear High School play "Almost, Maine." Big Bear Theatre Group has canceled its production of "Heartaches & Heartbreaks."
The School Trails Open House set for March 17 has also been canceled. Big Bear Discovery Center activities that take place indoors have been canceled until April 1 Outdoor activities remain operational.
As more changes to the public gatherings are announced, this will be updated.
