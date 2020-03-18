The California Interscholastic Federation state office and 10 section commissioners held their annual spring meeting in Sacramento March 17. The agenda included a discussion concerning the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 CIF spring sports season.
While the time may come when the CIF has to cancel post-season events, that decision won’t be made yet. A meeting on April 3 will revisit the issue.
In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at the time. Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership, and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued by them. The CIF will continue to work with schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as top priority.
The CIF federated council meeting will be rescheduled no earlier than May 8. That meeting will be conducted via teleconference.
The CIF state office is physically closed from March 18-27. During this time, all staff will work remotely and may be reached via email.
The CIF Southern Section office is also physically closed through March 27. The March 26 CIF Southern Section executive committee meeting and March 31 CIF Southern Section council meeting have been postponed. Plans are to hold these two meetings via remote once new meeting dates are finalized.
Big Bear High School and the Cross Valley League fall under the jurisdiction of the CIF Southern Section. Big Bear spring sports on hiatus at least until April 13 include baseball, softball, track and field, and boys golf.
