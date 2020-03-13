San Bernardino County and Big Bear remain free of any reported cases of COVID-19. Public agencies, organizations and businesses throughout the county are responding to the order to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 or more people.
The Big Bear Grizzly has created a landing page on its website for all updates and news related to the coronavirus. The page will have links to other local agencies that are also creating special landing pages, newsletters and social media posts.
As a business, The Grizzly is taking its own precautions to keep its staff and customers safe as we all navigate through this unprecedented pandemic. We know that the fear of the unknown is causing anxiety. As business owners and managers we are all working to find the best solutions to continue to serve our customers, our community and keep our staff and ourselves healthy and safe.
At The Grizzly, we are taking steps to sanitize all surfaces, doors, even our pens and pencils. We will be taking additional precautions with paper deliveries as well.
We also understand there are those who believe the media in general is generating panic by reporting on COVID-19. The Big Bear Grizzly and its parent company Brehm Communications assures its readers and viewers that our job is to provide the facts and information as it becomes available. Knowledge replaces fear, and as your hometown newspaper, the Big Bear Grizzly will strive to provide the most up to date information on the COVID-19 pandemic so that you may be educated and armed with facts to stay safe and healthy.
