Positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased again Saturday to more than 1,700. The county reported there are now 82 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Saturday’s data released by the San Bernardino County public health department show 1,732 reported cases of COVID-19. Big Bear’s cases stand at seven total, with five in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area of the Valley.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, stated in his Saturday COVID-19 newsletter that the cases of COVID-19 are “manageable” in Big Bear and the county. Rush stated the data, while all meaningful, the most notable are the hospitalization numbers along with those patients using ventilators.
The county’s dashboard reports 149 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county with another 201 suspected patients hospitalized in the county. San Bernardino County has 1,085 surge capacity beds available, with 250 of those in use,
In terms of ventilators, 300 are in use with another 528 available.
Bear Valley Community Hospital freed up an additional 30 beds by moving its skilled nursing facility residents to an alternate site to keep them safe and isolated from any potential COVID-19 patients who might enter the hospital. They were moved at the first of April and will remain at the Camp Oakes site until it is deemed safe for them to return, according to John Friel, CEO for the healthcare district.
Friel said all the skilled nursing facility residents are doing well in their new location, one resident recently celebrating a 100th birthday. Friel said all the patients are healthy and there are none who have any symptoms of the coronavirus.
In Rush’s proposed plan for reopening the city of Big Bear Lake to be presented to the City Council on Monday, April 27, he states the SNF residents should remain at the off-site location for now as they are among the most venerable.
