The CIF Southern Section, of which Big Bear High School and the Cross Valley League are members, is looking forward to the 2020 fall sports season. Planning has begun to create scenarios depending on if and when things change regarding the COVID-19 emergency.
“Obviously none of us know exactly when we will be able to resume athletic activities, but with schools closed for the remainer of the school year, that date is probably going to be after the end of the school year,” wrote Rob Wigod, commissioner of athletics for CIF Southern Section in a statement to member schools April 8.
“One thing to keep in mind is the situation for the fall is completely different than this spring. … In the fall, we will await the date schools will reopen and adjust calendars appropriately for when sports can safely begin.”
Wigod said the section is aware that member schools are still hoping to conduct at least one more athletic contest in spring sports at some point to recognize senior student-athletes when it is deemed safe to do so. Summertime rules state that summer athletic programs are under the authority and jurisdiction of the high school principal. School name, uniforms and equipment can be used in competition that takes place in the summer under CIF-SS summertime rules provided the high school principal approves.
Big Bear High School athletic director Dave Griffiths said that was verification the Cross Valley League and member schools were waiting to hear from the CIF Southern Section.
“It’s been a talking point within the league for about a month,” Griffiths said. “There is nothing set in stone, nothing decided yet, but there has been a little talk of coming together maybe at the end of July. We knew the spring championships were going to be canceled. We were looking for something in the summertime rules that would allow us to put together an abbreviated spring season or a maybe a senior game.”
Griffiths said attempting any kind of spring sports competition would have to wait until after the stay-at-home order is lifted, but would also be contingent on the student athletes having time to get back into shape. Safety is the utmost importance, Griffiths said.
It’s a small window of opportunity. Tentatively, fall sports such as football and volleyball, are scheduled to begin practice when school starts on Aug. 3. Any potential spring sports game would have to come before August, Griffiths said.
Discussions among league schools will continue, Griffiths said. “Our banquets are on hold,” Griffiths said. “Winter sports haven’t had their banquets yet. And we have tentatively scheduled spring team pictures for July 30.”
The CIF Southern Section executive committee is scheduled to meet on May 6 and the Southern Section council is slated to meet on May 21. The CIF Federated Council meeting is May 29. All meetings will be conducted electronically. League meetings will be scheduled prior to May 21. Agenda and back-up material for the May 21 CIF Southern Section council meeting will be made available to leagues April 20-21 to help them with their respective meetings.
As for the fall sports calendar, Wigod said it can be more flexible than what happened in the spring season. “We can adjust calendars within a larger time frame, and there will be many different options that can be explored,” Wigod said. “Just know that we are totally committed to doing everything we can to be able to go forward with fall sports championships.”
“Our dead period is the first two weeks after school is out,” Griffiths said. “The earliest we could be back in action is June 26. That’s important for our graduating eighth graders to know.”
Griffiths said the fall sports calendar could be adjusted depending on when the COVID-19 emergency order is lifted. “It’s all about what’s the time frame for it to be safe for athletes to compete,” Griffiths said. “There is a mandatory two weeks before football that’s built in for safety. There’s conditioning and all those different factors that have to take place in a certain amount of time. It’s about how can we best serve our student athletes. Nothing is going to happen until it is safe, not just going back to school, but to participate in sports.”
