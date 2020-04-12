It's Easter Sunday, normally a time when churches are full, parks are packed and children everywhere are digging into baskets of candy and hunting eggs.
But when there is a pandemic sweeping around the world, normal isn't what we're used to. Easter celebrations don't have to wait until next year or until the COVID-19 emergency is over, they are just different.
Christians around the world celebrated their faith by watching services streaming online. Instead of putting on their Sunday best to sit in pews, they were still be in pajamas, sweats or their Sunday best sitting on their couch.
Big Bear's churches joined the virtual celebration. Some offered Facebook Live services, others Zoom meetings or similar online type ways to gather together — separately. The church families were connected in ways they never knew possible.
Traditional community Easter egg hunts weren't possible due to the COVID-19 emergency prohibiting gatherings and requiring physical distancing. Instead the egg hunts were smaller, family-only events in back yards, living rooms and a few hallways and garages. Creativity was definitely at work as some colored eggs with Cool Whip, food coloring and old nail polish.
Parks are closed, so that prohibited families from enjoying some time outdoors after church or before or after holiday meals. Instead, this Sunday, people planned more walks, waved to neighbors from the street and maybe used FaceTime to walk with family members — separately but together.
There will still be plenty of kids who eat too much candy and parents who are eating the left over jelly beans and chocolate eggs. Easter wasn't canceled in 2020, it was just different and will be remembered as a time families sharing time connected — yet apart — in ways they never had before.
