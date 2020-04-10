When the COVID-19 emergency resulted in school closures and the end of school activities in Big Bear Valley, two performing arts clubs immediately felt the impact.
The Big Bear Middle School production of “Frozen JR.” was in dress rehearsals. Money had been spent on costumes, special effects, script rights and sets that were to be recouped through ticket sales and opportunity drawings.
The show was postponed until the Memorial holiday weekend, then later postponed until further notice when school classrooms were closed through the end of the school year.
The Big Bear High School production of “Almost, Maine” was halted in the middle of its run, limiting ticket sales. The production of “Cinderella,” scheduled for April, was canceled.
While performances were canceled, the bills remain for both performing arts groups.
Daniel Vanoost of Big Bear Lake wants to help. Vanoost organized a Go Fund Me page to help collect money to help pay those bills. The goal is $5,500. As of the morning of April 10, $105 has been donated.
“Even a small donation could help,” Vanoost said in an email to the Grizzly.
Those who wish to make a donation, go to gofundme.com and search for BBMS & BBHS Theater Covid-19 Cnx Expenses.
