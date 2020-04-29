If you’re polishing your clubs in preparation for a round of golf at Bear Mountain Golf Course, not so fast. Opening dates for the golf course (originally scheduled to open May 15) and the driving range (originally set to open May 8), are subject to change.
Employees at Bear Mountain are performing essential maintenance at the golf course and Snow Summit, according to Justin Kanton, advertising and public relations director at Big Bear Mountain Resort. But opening dates depend on several things. Kanton said the hope is to open summer operations at some point, but the resort isn’t there yet as of April 28.
San Bernardino County relaxed regulations on passive outdoor recreation, including golf, as of April 25.
“At this time, it is unlikely that the driving range or golf course will open as scheduled as we continue to work through all contingencies and make operational adjustments to ensure our guests, staff and community are safe and adhere to all city, county and state guidelines once we are permitted to open,” Kanton wrote in an email to the Big Bear Grizzly.
Season passes for the golf course are not yet available for purchase. Visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com for details on passes and opening date announcements.
The Cave concert venue in the Big Bear Lake’s Village shopping district is also in a holding pattern. Although the venue has several concerts on its May schedule, there are no plans to open the venue for now, according to Philip Flores of Stone Entertainment Group. Flores said the venue is following Governor Gavin Newsom’s mandates.
Tickets for the May 2 concert cannot be purchased online as of April 28.
Many Big Bear entertainers have gone to virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check individual entertainer’s Facebook pages or check Big Bear Connected’s Facebook Group page and YouTube channel for opportunities to take classes, share moments via Zoom gatherings or watch videos featuring concerts and interviews.
And, as of April 24, the San Bernardino National Forest’s closure of all developed recreation sites remain in effect at least until Thursday, April 30. Campgrounds, picnic areas and other facilities remain closed at least through the end of the month.
Trails, trailheads and staging areas that function as trailheads for dispersed recreation remain open.
Opening dates and re-opening dates remain fluid. The Big Bear Grizzly will update information on each of these venues as new information becomes available. Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for daily news and updates.
