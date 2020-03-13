While San Bernardino County and Big Bear remain with zero cases of the coronavirus, local officials and organizations are making adjustments to keep the safety and well being of residents and visitors in mind.
Bear Valley Community Hospital is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak. No patients have been treated locally, according to a press release issued by the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District CEO John Friel.
The healthcare district is working with local and state health agencies, other regional hospitals and the Centers for Disease Control to monitor and implement guidelines.
All visitors to the hospital and Skilled Nursing Facility at Bear Valley Community Hospital will be screened for recent travel and illness. All visitors must wash their hands prior to entering the facility. The number of visitors to the hospital and outpatient clinics will be limited to one or two people per patient. No children under the age of 16 will be permitted unless seeking medical care.
Anyone who has symptoms of the coronavirus or is concerned that they may have symptoms should contact their primary physician by telephone. Most people infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, but some may require more intensive care. Those who have symptoms and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should come to the emergency room. If possible, notify the hospital in advance.
