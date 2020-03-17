Stater Bros. Markets has always believed in doing the right thing for the right reason. Please be assured we are committed to keeping all of our stores open as long as each location can provide a safe shopping experience for our employees and customers.
Now the company is asking for help from its local communities. Stater Bros. Markets is urging its customers to shop only for their weekly needs and to consider shopping at times other than first thing in the morning to reduce crowding. Limits have been placed on high demand items to ensure product availability for everyone so there is no need to hoard. Please refrain from purchasing items you won’t need for the coming week. Be assured we are working closely with our manufacturers and suppliers to replenish our store shelves daily.
In addition, Stater Bros. Markets has modified its store hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., to thoroughly clean its stores and restock merchandise. Also, to provide seniors 65 and over priority shopping, all 169 store locations will open their doors early for them at 7:45 a.m. The Company asks the community to be respectful of our seniors as they conduct their shopping in a less crowded environment for their safety.
It’s also important to note the Company’s pricing guidelines have not changed as price gouging is unethical, illegal and does not happen at Stater Bros. Markets. To ensure product has not been contaminated by the coronavirus — all sales are final. Please keep this in mind as you shop.
“We really need the community’s help to continue to operate and work towards getting back to normal,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I also ask our customers, please continue to be patient with members of the Stater Bros. family who are working extremely long hours to meet your needs. We acknowledge and appreciate the outpouring of customer support for our store employees. Remember, we are doing everything we can to serve you, and we are in this together,” Van Helden concluded.
