Join Chirp Nature Center at The Other Room for a fun, free evening of nature-themed game play. Bird Bingo and trivia challenges will test luck and knowledge of the natural world. Participants can win free prizes and enjoy a variety of thirst-quenching beers and No Name Pizza menu items available for purchase.
Fun and games, good beer and food, with lots of free Chirp swag and merchandise are thrown in for good measure.
Birds & Brews Game Night is at The Other Room and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Other dates are Feb. 15, March 21 and April 18. The Other Room At No Name Pizza is at 1116 W. Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear City.
Check for event updates online at chirpforbirds.com, call 888-412-4477, or email help@chirpforbirds.com. Chirp Nature Center connects people to nature using birds as inspiration. Chirp offers carefully curated wild bird supplies, guides and gifts for nature lovers, bird-themed treasures for home and garden, and educational, inspiring books and toys. Visit the store at 40850 Village Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Follow @chirpforbirds on social media, or visit chirpforbirds.com.
