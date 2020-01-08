LifeStream Blood Bank is completely out of O positive blood, and is in very short supply of O negative, A negative and B negative blood, putting patients’ well-being at peril.
“Our situation mirrors the nationwide shortage of blood available on hospital shelves,” said Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president and CEO. “So we’re on our own. And if we don’t step up now, the consequences will first be felt by emergency patients most desperately in need of life-sustaining sustenance.”
Residents who want to give a little blood have a couple of opportunities to donate in Big Bear
this week.
There is a LifeStream community blood drive at Bear Valley Community Hospital Friday,
Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the LifeStream bus is at the Big Bear Starbucks for a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starbucks is at 42140 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Donors receive free cholesterol screenings and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online store at www.LStream.org.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years old may donate blood. Everyone younger than 18 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
Consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or on the LifeStream
website.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors receive a free mini-physical as part of the donation process. Donating blood takes about an hour, yet gives someone a lifetime.
