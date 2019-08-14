Two Big Bear governing boards are seeking applicants. With the Aug. 8 resignation of Bev Grabe from the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees, the school board is the latest to enter into sweepstakes for a political appointment.
“Bev was our historian and had incredible heart for our students,” said Superintendent Mary Suzuki. “It’s a huge loss for us, and she will be greatly missed. We are very happy for her to be able to spend more time with family.”
Those interested in filling the vacant seat on the school board are encouraged to apply. Applicants must reside within the school district boundaries, must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and not have been disqualified by the Constitution or laws of California from holding a civil office.
Application documents are available online at
www.bearvalleyusd.org or at the school district office at
42271 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
The deadline to submit all completed application materials is 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Meanwhile the deadline is fast approaching for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District in its search for a person to fill the seat vacated in July by Rob Robbins.
“We’ve had a number of folks call about the position and two have submitted applications,” said John Friel, CEO of the Healthcare District. “You don’t have to have hospital experience to apply. It’s open to people who live in our district. I encourage people to apply if they are interested.”
Applications and questionaires are available at the hospital or online at www.bvchd.com. Deadline to submit applications and completed questionaires is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 909-878-8214.
