The Sugarloaf Property Owners Association meeting on Aug. 24 features the Big Bear Alpine Zoo curator as the guest speaker.
 
Bob Cisneros will provide and update on the planned move for the zoo from its current site to the new location. The move is scheduled for later this year.
A question and answer period will follow the presentation.
 
Sugarloaf Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Sugarloaf Fire Station at the corner of Maple and Baldwin lanes. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. and open to the public. It's not necessary to reside in Sugarloaf.
 
Light refreshments are provided.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.